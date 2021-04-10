Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters -group

Myanmar security forces kill over 80 anti-coup protesters -groupReuters | Updated: 10-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 18:50 IST
Myanmar security forces killed over 80 anti-coup protesters in Bago town on Thursday night and Friday, near the main city of Yangon, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring group and a domestic news outlet said.
Troops used rifle grenades to break up a protest in the town, witnesses and domestic media said. AAPP and the Myanmar Now news portal said 82 people were killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
