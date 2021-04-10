Illegal arms manufacturing unit busted: Police

The Muzaffarnagar police on Saturday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing unit at Uttar Pradesh -Uttarakhand border village and arrested a person allegedly running it, an official said.

The police also seized 23 country-made pistols, five guns and a large number of various parts used in assembling weapons, Bhopa police station’s SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.

Identifying the arrested accused as Mukarram, the SHO said he was operating the arms manufacturing unit in a jungle near Hajipur village on the two states border.

The SHO said the arms were being manufactured to supply them to people with criminal antecedents ahead of the upcoming panchayat election process in the state.

