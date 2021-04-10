Left Menu

CM should resign for keeping Punjab's interests at stake: Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should resign for compromising the interests of the state by being hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in punishing the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:56 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:56 IST
CM should resign for keeping Punjab's interests at stake: Badal
Sukhbir Singh Badal. (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should resign for compromising the interests of the state by being hand in glove with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre in punishing the farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws. The SAD president who was addressing a press conference when queried also disclosed that the Punjab and Haryana high court order quashing the SIT formed by the Congress government in the Kotkapura police firing case had made it clear that the chief minister was not interested in finding the guilty but was using the case to implicate the Badal family. He said it was now clear that the SIT was formed to indulge in political vendetta.

Stating that the chief minister had sold off the interests of the State to the BJP, Sukhbir Badal said "forget fighting for the rights of the State, Capt Amarinder does not even raise the issues affecting the people of the State with the central government". He said the chief minister had time and again agreed with all the anti-farmer steps taken by the central government.

Badal said the Kisan Andolan would not have started if CM Amarinder had taken prompt action when the Agricultural Ordinances were being framed. He said at that time the chief minister was part of the committee in which the Ordinances were discussed.

"Later when an opportunity arose to repeal the three Agricultural Acts in the Punjab assembly the chief minister proposed amendments in the Acts instead of rejecting them altogether," he said. Badal said recently the chief minister indulged in a drama of opposing the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme which he had agreed in writing to implement from this year.

"Amarinder even assured farmers and 'arhatiyas' that the scheme would not be implemented in Punjab but the ministerial team led by finance minister Manpreet Badal meekly surrendered before the centre in its meeting with Food and Public Distribution minister Piyush Goyal," he said in a press release. He said the chief minister had similarly also surrendered before the centre on the issue of seeking rightful compensation of Rs 800 crore to the State on account of Rural Development Fund (RDF).

"It is the State's right to impose taxes and the chief minister should not allow the centre to infringe on the State's powers in a federal set up," he said. He also castigated the chief minister for not opposing the increase in fertilizer prices, stating the latter's unholy tie-up with the BJP government was affecting the very livelihood of the farming community.

Badal said it was a matter of record that the chief minister had not met the Prime Minister even once to get the problems of the farmers resolved. "Punjabis have been left to their plight. In such a situation Amarinder has lost the moral right to continue in his chair. He should resign immediately," he added.

Badal also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting with farmer organizations and resolve all their grievances including repealing the three Agricultural laws. He also demanded that the Congress government take appropriate measures for the smooth procurement of wheat.

He said the seizure of three truckloads of wheat brought from outside the State yesterday indicated that like during the last paddy season, Congress ministers would also bring cheap wheat from outside the State to be procured on MSP here. "We will not allow such malpractices and will oppose them tooth and nail", he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities: Iowa patrol trooper killed during standoff

An Iowa State Patrol trooper was killed during a standoff in central Iowa, the state Department of Public Safety said Saturday. Authorities provided no details about the shooting Friday night in Grundy Center. A news conference was schedule...

Djibouti's President Guelleh wins fifth term with 97% of votes

Djiboutis President Ismail Omar Guelleh won a fifth five-year term on Saturday after an election boycotted by most of the opposition, securing over 97 of the votes cast, official data from the Interior Ministry on Saturday showed.Fridays vo...

Kyrgyzstan votes on constitution boosting president's powers

Voters in Kyrgyzstan will cast ballots Sunday on whether to approve a new constitution that would substantially increase the presidents powers in this impoverished Central Asian nation.The referendum comes three months after Sadyr Zhaparov ...

Horse racing-Blackmore described as an 'inspiration' after National triumph

Grand National winning jockey Rachael Blackmore was described as an inspiration after becoming the first female to ride the winner at the worlds most famous race on Saturday. The Irishwoman produced a masterful ride on 11-1 shot Minella Tim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021