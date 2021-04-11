U'khand Chief Secy reviews COVID-19 situation, issues instructions to curb spike in infections

Left Menu

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation at the Secretariat.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash at the meeting. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Om Prakash on Saturday held a meeting with the officials of the state health department and district magistrates (DM) to discuss the COVID-19 situation at the Secretariat. He said since COVID-19 cases are increasing all over the country, the state will have to be proactive in preventing spread of the virus and instructed all the District Magistrates to be thoroughly prepared to cope up with the situation.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to ramp up testing in all the districts and ensure 100 per cent testing in containment zones. He added that adherence to social distancing and COVID appropriate behaviour in crowded areas including markets, hotels, restaurants should also be ensured. He further said the most effective way of controlling the rise in cases is spreading maximum public awareness.

He instructed the officials to make people aware of the 'Tika Utsav' that is commencing from today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Thursday that the period between April 11 to April 14 can be observed as Tika (vaccination) Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination. The Chief Secretary also directed them to run an extensive information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign on the COVID-19 pandemic across the state, with the main focus on youth

State Tourism Secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that Uttarkashi is doing very well at the national level in the COVID-19 vaccination drive, adding that efforts should be made to increase the inoculation process. He emphasised on more testing and tracing to combat COVID-19. State Secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha; Director-General, Medical Health, and Family Welfare, Trupti Bahuguna; Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman; Director-General, Information, Ranveer Singh Chauhan and all the District Magistrates were present at the meeting via video conferencing.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that India reported 1,45,384 new cases on Saturday.The country reported 794 deaths and 77,567 recoveries yesterday, the ministry had said.

