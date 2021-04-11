Voting starts in Benin presidential election

Voting starts in Benin presidential electionReuters | Cotonou | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:18 IST
Voting began in Benin's presidential election on Sunday following a week of violent protests against incumbent Patrice Talon, who is heavily favoured to win a second term.
Also Read: WRAPUP 3-Soccer-Benin refuse to get off bus after positive COVID tests
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Benin