COVID-19: Mumbai street wears deserted look as weekend lockdown begins

Streets in Mumbai wore a deserted look on Sunday as a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 12:47 IST
Visuals from near CST station, Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI

Streets in Mumbai wore a deserted look on Sunday as a weekend lockdown has been imposed in the city to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The weekend lockdown has been imposed from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in Maharashtra. The home delivery of food and essential supplies and movement of students taking various exams are allowed.

The Shivaji Park in Dadar also had no visitors on Sunday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of lockdown in the state and will hold a meeting with the task force on Sunday before taking a decision.

The city received 99,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine. As per the BMC, the doses will be distributed to civic and government-run vaccine centres.The shortage of COVID vaccine doses in Mumbai led to the temporary halting of the vaccination drive across 75 vaccination centres in the city on Friday. Mumbai reported 9,327 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 5,10,225.

According to Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra reported 13,301 new COVID-19 cases and 301 deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 5,36,063 active cases in the state. As many as 26,95,148 recoveries and 57,329 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

