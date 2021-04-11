UP panchayat polls: 15 antisocial elements banned from entering Muzaffarnagar

In a bid to peacefully conduct the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls here, police on Sunday banished 15 antisocial elements from the district for six months.

The son of slain gangster Vikrant alias Vicky Tyagi was among the 15 people identified by authorities to be kept out of the district for smooth functioning of the electoral process.

Police said these people were involved in several cases and apprehension of breach of peace in Charthawal police station area of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)