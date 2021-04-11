Israel says it will work closely together with U.S. on Iran

Israel says it will work closely together with U.S. on IranReuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 11-04-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 15:36 IST
Israel views the United States as a "full partner" and will work closely with its ally to ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his U.S. counterpart on Sunday.
U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, making the first Israel visit by a senior Biden administration official, told his host that Washington views the alliance as central to regional security as well as "enduring and ironclad". (Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)
