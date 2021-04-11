Maha: Man held for raping 7-year-old girl in Latur

A man was arrested in Latur for allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl last week, police said on Sunday.

Akram Pathan (26) had raped the girl at a religious place in Shedol in Nilanga tehsil on April 6, and had absconded soon after, an official said.

''He was held from Erandi-Sarola village in Ausa,'' the Nilanga police station official said.

