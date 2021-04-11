Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:07 IST
Teenage girl from UP flees forced marriage, rescued in Rajasthan

A 17-year-old girl, allegedly raped multiple times by her in-laws and fleeing a forced marriage, was rescued from a passenger train that arrived here from Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Sunday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Kota on Saturday rescued the teenager, a native of Gorakhpur district in Uttar Pradesh, who was allegedly ''sold off'' in a marriage in November last year and repeatedly raped by her in-laws.

After counselling the fear-stricken girl, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Kota took cognisance to initiate prosecution against her family members involved in ''selling'' the minor into a marriage and against her in-laws for physical exploitation and sent the minor to a girls' shelter home on Saturday night.

The girl was rescued from the Gorakhpur Avadh Express train on Saturday noon and the Childline produced her before the CWC later in the evening, Kota CWC chairman Kaniz Fatima said.

The minor girl was in a state of shock but later told the CWC about her ordeal.

The teenager claimed that she was a second year BA student in her hometown of Deoria in UP. Her parents and maternal uncle got her married against her wishes on November 30, 2020 to a person from a nearby village, the girl said.

After the marriage, the minor alleged that her husband's brother and sister-in-law's husband repeatedly raped her. When she narrated the problem she was facing to her husband and father-in-law, the men claimed that they had ''purchased'' her from her maternal uncle and ordered her to do whatever was asked.

When she resisted, her husband and father-in-law took her to an unknown place where her brother-in-law and husband of her sister-in-law would take turns to sexually exploit her for months, the UP native alleged.

She claimed that they also filmed a video of her while she was naked and uploaded it on social media platforms.

The girl stated that she somehow managed to escape from the captivity of her in-laws and reached her uncle's home in Deoria where she urged him to lodge a case against her husband and in-laws but was allegedly stopped from doing so.

Sensing that her uncle was not going to help her out, she fled from there on April 7 and boarded the train the next day, Fatima said.

The ticket examiner on the train informed the RPF suspecting that the girl had escaped from home, said Ashok Yadav, a sub-inspector at RPF, Kota, who along with the Childline team rescued the minor.

The CWC has written to the authorities concerned in UP to lodge a case against the accused in the matter, chairman Fatima said.

