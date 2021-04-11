Left Menu

Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation

In so far as the Case Crime...is concerned, seizure of and the stealing of I-phone belonging to one Ramakrishna, it is for the concerned person to take appropriate proceeding in accordance with law.We see no reason to entertain these applications in the present petition. Both the interlocutory applications are disposed of accordingly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 20:25 IST
Benami deals: SC to pronounce verdict on ex-HC judge's plea against order of probe into conversation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday the judgement on a plea of former Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice V Eswaraiah against a judicial probe into his conversation with a suspended district munsif magistrate on alleged benami transactions in Amaravati land scam and other issues.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy had on February 22 reserved its order on the plea of Eswaraiah seeking a stay on the Andhra Pradesh High Court order directing the judicial inquiry into his conversation with suspended district munsif magistrate S Ramakrishna.

The top court, meanwhile, on April 5 refused to recommence hearing on the plea.

Ramakrishna had sought reopening of the hearing, saying various new facts, including that his I-phone, seized by state police, was stolen between December 12, 2020 to February 25, 2021, have come to light now.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for Ramakrishna, had said the court might hear parties again on additional facts and material produced by the trial court judge.

''The special leave petition has been filed against the order of the High Court dated 13.08.2020 passed in Writ Petition (PIL)...which was already heard and judgment reserved. In so far as the Case Crime...is concerned, seizure of and the stealing of I-phone belonging to one Ramakrishna, it is for the concerned person to take appropriate proceeding in accordance with law.

''We see no reason to entertain these applications in the present petition. Both the interlocutory applications are disposed of accordingly. Let the special leave petition be listed for delivery of judgment on April 12, 2021,'' the bench had said on April 5.

While reserving its verdict on February 22, the bench had observed that it cannot hold an inquiry as to what was there in the phone conversation between them with regard to various issues, including alleged ''benami'' transactions related to the Amaravati land scam case.

Prior to this, while ordering a judicial inquiry by a former apex court judge, the high court had said the phone conversation allegedly disclosed a ''serious conspiracy'' against the judiciary.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Eswaraiah, had said the high court order needed to be stayed as allegations have been made without hearing the former high court judge.

The bench had said it will consider the submissions of the former high court judge that allegations were made in the high court without hearing him.

Bhushan had said nothing in the conversation needed to be enquired about and ''yet, if the court decides to proceed with the matter and examine the private conversation, then there should be an enquiry into the whole thing''.

The submissions were opposed by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Harish Salve, appearing for some intervenors.

Salve had said the former high court judge was using the opportunity given to him by the court to ''push his agenda by making allegations against a Supreme Court judge''.

Earlier, in an affidavit filed in the top court, Justice Eswaraiah said he had sought information from a suspended judicial officer regarding the benami transactions in a phone conversation, which purportedly pertained to corruption allegations related to land deals in the state's new capital region.

The affidavit was filed in pursuance to the apex court's January 11 direction asking Justice (retd) Eswaraiah to clarify his stand with regard to his conversation with the suspended district munsif.

''The special leave petition has been filed against the August 13 order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court ordering an investigation into a private phone conversation between the petitioner and a suspended District Munsif Magistrate of Andhra Pradesh, by terming the contents of the conversation to disclose a 'serious conspiracy' against the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh, a senior sitting judge of the Supreme Court and thereby to destabilise the judiciary,'' said the former high court judge in his appeal.

He had said the high court's order was made on the basis of an application for reopening and intervention filed by Ramakrishna in an unrelated PIL pending there for seeking implementation of the COVID guidelines in the court building and premises.

The order for the inquiry into the conversation was made by the high court on the basis of the intervention and without even issuing notice to the former judge, the appeal said.

The plea sought a stay of the high court's order for the inquiry on the ground that it was ''unwarranted and illegal, and has been passed without a notice to Justice Eswaraiah and has caused undue harassment'' to him.

The high court, in its order, had requested former Supreme Court judge Justice R V Raveendran to enquire into the matter.

The plea said the former high court judge, in the phone conversation, had merely mentioned his knowledge about allegations of misconduct.

It also alleged that the transcript of the conversation, provided by Ramakrishna, was inaccurate and hence, misleading with respect to various aspects of the talk.

PTI SJK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Study sheds light on prevalence rate of anxiety for fathers during perinatal period

Anxiety among men transitioning into parenthood is significantly higher than reported by the global World Health Organization WHO regional prevalence rates, suggest the findings of new research suggested. The findings of the study were publ...

UP panchayat polls: Liquor shops in Ghaziabad to remain shut from April 13 to 15

Liquor shops in Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad will remain shut from April 13 to 15 on account of the gram panchayat elections, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said on Sunday.The order will be applicable within a radius of 8 km of any pol...

'Sub optimal containment zone, skewed RT PCR ratio, manpower shortage' feedback from Health Central team after Maharashtra visit

By Sahil Pandey Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Maharashtra government after the feedback from the Central team which visited the state to take the stock of the surge in cases of Covid-19.In his letter, Rajesh the healt...

Militants gun down civilian outside his home in Budgam

Militants shot dead a civilian outside his house in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while he was repairing power lines, police said.The ultras fired on Nasir Khan in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021