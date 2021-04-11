Left Menu

Militants gun down civilian outside his home in Budgam

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:50 IST
Militants shot dead a civilian outside his house in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while he was repairing power lines, police said.

The ultras fired on Nasir Khan in Buchipora in the Magam area of the central Kashmir district this afternoon, a police official said.

He said Khan was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and a manhunt launched to nab the attackers, the official said.

A police spokesman said militants fired upon Khan outside his home while he was repairing electricity lines along with Power Development Department officials. Preliminary investigations indicate that local militants Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantur alias Tymoor and Abrar Nadeem Bhat with other associates of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were involved the attack, the spokesman said.

He said police have registered a case and the investigation is in progress.

Senior police officers are working to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime, the spokesman said.

