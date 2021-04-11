Kerala Human Rights Commission takes note of bank manager's

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took serious note of the alleged suicide of the manager of a nationalised bank and on Sunday directed the financial institution to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a report.

It also sought a report from the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on the stress faced by bankers in the state.

Judicial member of the panel, K Baijunath, issued an order after taking cognisance of media reports over the suicide ofK S Swapna, manager of Canara bank at Koothuparamba in Kannur district.

Swapna, a widowed mother of two, committed suicide on April 9, allegedly due to work stress.

She was found hanging inside the bank by her colleagues on Friday morning.

''The bank should conduct a detailed probe into the circumstances which led to the suicide of its employee and the Chief General Manager of the Kerala Circle of the Canara bank and its Regional Manager should submit a report in the matter,'' the Commission said in its order.

It also directed the SLBC to look into the stress faced by bankers in the state and asked its convenor to file a report within four weeks.

