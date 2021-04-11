Left Menu

Kerala Human Rights Commission takes note of bank manager's

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 11-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 22:45 IST
Kerala Human Rights Commission takes note of bank manager's

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) took serious note of the alleged suicide of the manager of a nationalised bank and on Sunday directed the financial institution to conduct a thorough probe into the incident and submit a report.

It also sought a report from the State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on the stress faced by bankers in the state.

Judicial member of the panel, K Baijunath, issued an order after taking cognisance of media reports over the suicide ofK S Swapna, manager of Canara bank at Koothuparamba in Kannur district.

Swapna, a widowed mother of two, committed suicide on April 9, allegedly due to work stress.

She was found hanging inside the bank by her colleagues on Friday morning.

''The bank should conduct a detailed probe into the circumstances which led to the suicide of its employee and the Chief General Manager of the Kerala Circle of the Canara bank and its Regional Manager should submit a report in the matter,'' the Commission said in its order.

It also directed the SLBC to look into the stress faced by bankers in the state and asked its convenor to file a report within four weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt: Ex-student given 8 more years in #MeToo case

An Egyptian court on Sunday convicted a former student at an elite university of attempted rape and drug possession, sentencing him to eight years imprisonment atop a previous punishment for other sexual misconduct convictions.It was the se...

NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shu...

Mamata calls Cooch Behar killings 'genocide', Shah warns her against 'appeasement politics' over bodies

The killing of four persons in CISF firing at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district has triggered a political storm in West Bengal, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday calling it a genocide while Union Home Minister Amit Shah warning he...

KKR begin with 10-run win over SRH

Opener Nitish Rana 80 and Rahul Tripathi 53 hit fluent half-centuries to script Kolkata Knight Riders a comfortable 10-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match, here on Sunday.SRHs Rashid Khan 224 was yet aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021