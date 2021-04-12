Several hospitals will be converted into COVID-19 facilities again, says Kejriwal

After conducting a meeting over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed to increase the number of beds in hospitals and said that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again. "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting over COVID-19 situation today. He directed that the number of beds will be increased in hospitals. It was also decided that many government and private hospitals will be made fully COVID hospitals once again," government officials said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to follow COVID protocols and avoid visiting hospitals unless necessary. He further appealed to the citizens to vaccinate themselves against the virus. "Held review meeting. We are taking several steps to increase beds in both private and government sectors. Urge everyone to cooperate. Please follow COVID protocols. Do not rush to hospitals unless necessary. Go and vaccinate if you are eligible," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi registered 10,774 new cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday. The cumulative count of infections has reached 7,25,197. The Chief Minister earlier hinted out at a lockdown, stating that the government will be left with no option but to impose lockdown if the condition in hospitals worsens."Delhi government is not in favour of lockdown, but we will be left with no options if the situation worsens in hospitals," Kejriwal had said at a press conference.He backed up his demand saying that 65 per cent of patients in Delhi from the infection are under 45 years of age. (ANI)

