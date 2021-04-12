Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urges people to 'Speak up for vaccine for all' initiative

Left Menu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to raise their voices for the "Speak up for vaccine for all" initiative as the country is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 13:59 IST
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday urged people to raise their voices for the "Speak up for vaccine for all" initiative as the country is witnessing a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases. Sharing a video, the Congress leader tweeted, "Because the vaccine is for everyone. Because the government should pay more attention to the public than organising the events. Because everyone has the right to know where the PM Care funds are being spent. Because instead of exporting the vaccine, the government should focus on vaccinating every citizen."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also tweeted: "The country needs vaccines against coronavirus. You also raise your voice for this - everyone has the right to have a safe life. Speak up for vaccination for all." A video was shared by both the leaders on social media, asking the government to ensure the COVID vaccination for all Indians within a limited timeframe. It also demands a ban on the export of COVID-19 vaccines.

This comes in the backdrop against India's COVID vaccine export to several countries in recent times. It is to mention that several political parties including the Aam Admi Party (AAP) have urged for universal vaccination instead of the specific age criteria keeping the spike in COVID-19 cases in mind. Meanwhile, India reported 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With these new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 1,35,27,717. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

