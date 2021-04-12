Waste storage facilities need to be compliant with rules, says NGT

Delhi's waste storage facilities, Dhalaos, need to be compliant with Solid Waste Management Rules, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing a committee to hold a meeting on the issue within a month.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel formed the committee comprising Secretary, Urban Development, Delhi; Central Pollution Control Board; Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and local bodies in the national capital.

The bench said: ''The meeting may be presided over by the Secretary, Urban Development, Delhi. The nodal agency will be CPCB and DPCC for coordination and compliance. Further action may be taken in accordance with the decision taken in the said meeting. If necessary, CPCB may issue an appropriate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on the subject applicable in all States/UTs.'' The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Anubhav against non-removal of garbage from Military Road, Bapa Nagar side, Karol Bagh.

The petition stated that the garbage pit where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) used to collect the garbage is situated in the middle of the residential area and it is causing acute respiratory health problems to the residents of the area.

''The heap of garbage smells out toxic gases which are very harmful in nature, making the whole area inhabitable. Air pollution is causing pulmonary diseases like asthma, lung cancer, etc. The COVID patients are the worst sufferers due to the act of NrDMC,'' the plea said. The tribunal noted that though the site in question is claimed to have been now cleaned, only an advisory has been issued to the waste handler for removing the waste twice and thrice in a day with no accountability for the past failures.

''We find that as per Rule 15 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the requirements of storage facility for the solid waste are specified. The Dhalao system currently in use in Delhi needs to be compliant with the said Rules,'' the bench said.

