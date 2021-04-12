Mogadishu police chief suspends Somali parliament, gets fired moments later

The police commander of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Monday prevented parliamentarians from gathering, saying he had done so to prevent any extension of the president's term.

"We have stopped the parliament session today," Commander Saadaq Omar Hassan said live on Universal Somalia TV. He was fired by the police commissioner moments later, a police statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)