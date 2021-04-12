Youth with fake currencies held

A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.

The youth was stopped during a vehicle check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-wheeler did not bear any registration number, the police said.

During interrogation, the police said they found in the vehicle colour photocopies of currencies in the denomination of 2,000, 500, 200 and 100 totalling Rs 1.19 lakh.

The currencies were seized. A colour printer from the youth's house was also seized. He belongs to Thanjavur, they said.

Further investigations are on, they added.

