Israel's Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:09 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Iran has never given up efforts to obtain nuclear weapons and that Israel will not allow Tehran to build them.

The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site. "Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of elminating Israel."

Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.

