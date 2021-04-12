Israel's Netanyahu says will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons
The Israeli leader, addressing reporters with visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at his side, made no comment about Iran's accusation that Israel had sabotaged its key Natanz nuclear site. "Iran has never given up its quest for nuclear weapons and the missiles to deliver them," Netanyahu said. "I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of elminating Israel."
Iran says its nuclear programme is purely for peaceful purposes.
