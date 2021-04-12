Left Menu

VP Naidu, PM Modi to address Governors of all states on 'Covid-19, Vaccination' on Wednesday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Governors of all states on Wednesday.

12-04-2021
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Nishant Ketu And Sahil Pandey Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a meeting of Governors of all states on Wednesday.

According to the sources, it will a virtual meeting with the focus on 'Covid-19 and Vaccination'. "The process of vaccination and spike of Covid Cases are a matter of concern for central government as well as state governments. In this meeting, the result of 'Tika Utsav' would also be discussed," said sources.

India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus pandemic currently, Country's COVID-19 tally hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic with over 1.60 lakh new infections being reported on Monday. To combat the rising new infections, India accelerated its Covid-19 vaccine programme with the launch of four-day-long 'Tika Utsav' on Sunday. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Notably, nearly 30 lakh vaccine doses were administered on day 1 of Tike Utsav pushing the cumulative coverage to 10.45 crore. India's average Covid vaccine doses per day have also crossed the 40 lakh mark and continue to be the highest globally.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 10 States contribute to 81 per cent of the daily new Covid-19 cases. A total 70.16 pe rcent of the active caseload in the country is also concentrated in 5 states, which is a matter of concern for Central and State Governments. (ANI)

