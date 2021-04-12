3 killed, 12 injured after two tractor-trollies collide in UP's Budaun district

Three people were killed and 12 others injured when two tractor-trollies collided with each other in the Kadar Chowk area here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place when some residents of Manwa Nagla village were returning from a funeral, they said. Their tractor-trolley fell into ditch after being hit by the other vehicle, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Kumar Singh said.

Somver Yadav (55), Rafi Ahmad (50) and Suresh (45) died on the spot, he said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital here and their condition has been stated to be stable, police said.

