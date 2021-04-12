Police bust gang of idol lifters in Odisha

Police have busted a gang of idol lifters by arresting four persons and recovering four stolen brass idols in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said on Monday.

The arrested persons had stolen brass idols from a temple in Pattamundai police station jurisdiction. A police team nabbed them during night patrolling by intercepting their car near Ekanakhandi in town police station area.

Besides the idols, six sharp weapons were seized from their possession. Further investigation is underway as they are suspected to be involved in other idol lifting cases, said Kendrapara town police station, Inspector, Jyoti Prakash Samantray.

