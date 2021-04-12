Left Menu

Two ex-Milosevic aides played pivotal role in 1990s Balkan wars -UN prosecutors

Stringer said the two men were vital cogs in a criminal enterprise led by Milosevic and the Serbian state, together with Serb forces in Bosnia and Croatia, to expel Croats and Bosniaks from Serb-claimed lands as Yugoslavia fell apart in the 1990s. Judges have not set a date for the Stanisic and Simatovic verdict.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 12-04-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 20:09 IST
Two ex-Milosevic aides played pivotal role in 1990s Balkan wars -UN prosecutors

U.N. prosecutors told judges Monday that two former Serbian security officials who served under Slobodan Milosevic helped train and equip ethnic Serbs to conduct brutal ethnic cleansing campaigns against non-Serbs in the 1990s Yugoslav conflict. The re-trial of Jovica Stanisic, former head of Serbia's state security service, and his subordinate Franko "Frenki" Simatovic is the last major case at the U.N. war crimes tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to crimes including murder and persecution as crimes against humanity. They are on provisional release in Serbia and did not attend the closing arguments in person. In closing, prosecutors stressed that separatist Serb forces in Bosnia and in Croatia were totally dependent on Serbia under then-strongman President Milosevic.

"This campaign was carried out by a variety of Serb and military, police and volunteer units that were trained and equipped by these accused," prosecutor Douglas Stringer said. The prosecution is seeking a life sentence for both ex-associates of Milosevic, who stood trial for genocide and crimes against humanity in the Yugoslav conflict but died in his tribunal cell in 2006 before the verdict.

Stanisic and Simatovic's defence is due to respond later this week. Both men were acquitted in 2013, but appeals judges ordered a re-trial in 2015. Stringer said the two men were vital cogs in a criminal enterprise led by Milosevic and the Serbian state, together with Serb forces in Bosnia and Croatia, to expel Croats and Bosniaks from Serb-claimed lands as Yugoslavia fell apart in the 1990s.

Judges have not set a date for the Stanisic and Simatovic verdict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'50 pc Indians plan to travel in Apr-Jun; containing COVID will be difficult if a quarter do so'

As many as 50 per cent of the respondents in India plan to travel during the April-June period, and if even a quarter of them actually travels, it will be difficult to curb the COVID-19 spread as the country sees the second wave of the pand...

Sebi slaps Rs 25 crore fine on Yes Bank in AT-1 bonds case

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 crore on Yes Bank in the matter of misselling the lenders AT-1 bonds few years ago.Besides, the watchdog has imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Vivek Kanwar, who was the head of the p...

Sweden rejects pioneering test of solar geoengineering tech

Clarifies scope of first planned test throughout By Laurie GoeringLONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Under pressure from indigenous people and environmental groups, Swedens space agency on Wednesday called off a landmark first te...

Mamata to stage dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision

Lashing out at the Election Commission over its decision to bar her from campaigning for 24 hours, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would stage a dharna in the city on Tuesday to protest against the poll panels unconstitu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021