Biden says has spoken with law enforcement about fatal shooting of Black man in Minneapolis suburb

Biden says has spoken with law enforcement about fatal shooting of Black man in Minneapolis suburbReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:09 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he had spoken to authorities in Minnesota about the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, adding that federal resources are in the area to help maintain peace and calm.
The shooting on Sunday led to the death of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, not far from where the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former white Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, is taking place.
