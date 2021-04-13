Inventions, innovations for industries will emerge from J-K in post-COVID era: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Monday said that in the post-COVID era, new inventions and innovations for the industries and markets will emerge from the Union Territory. Sinha inaugurated the Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) at Government Polytechnic established at a cost of Rs 181.56 crore.

"Jammu, which is known as the city of temples, will now also be identified as the City of Institutions with the establishment of IIT, IIM, Central University, AIIMS, and other educational institutions," Sinha said. "According to data, every month 10 innovations are happening in the world which changes the requirements of the market," he said.

"The post-COVID era, new inventions and new innovations for the industry and market will emerge from Jammu and Kashmir. With training in digital technologies, our youth will help to strengthen systems in service sectors like banks and post offices," he added. The LG noted that CIIIT Jammu will help to create a large talent pool that will not only get jobs in the automotive industry, aerospace industry, manufacturing industry, electronics, and oil and gas industry but could also start their own start-ups.

"Unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir has come down from 16.1 per cent in September last year to 9 per cent. It is better than Delhi, Goa, Himachal, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, and the credit goes to all sections of the society and our talented youth," Sinha said. Citing the report of the Global Innovation Index 2020, the Lt Governor said that India with a strong start-up ecosystem is third in the world after the US and England.

"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, our country has emerged as a big hub of start-ups. 70 start-ups have started in Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)