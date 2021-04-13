Left Menu

U.S. will base 500 additional troops in Germany, minister tells Berlin

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:52 IST
The United States will deploy an additional 500 troops to Germany, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said during a visit to Berlin, marking a reversal of former President Donald Trump's plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from the NATO country.

"We have ceased planning (for a troop drawdown)," Austin said at a news conference with his German counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Tuesday.

"I think our assignment of an additional 500 troops speaks to the level of our partnership and our commitment to NATO," he added.

