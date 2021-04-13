Couple found dead on railway tracks in Churu

A 22-year-man and an 18-year-old woman, who were apparently in a relationship, allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a moving train in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Tuesday.

The youths hailed from Ratangarh and belonged to the same caste, police said, adding that they were unmarried.

They left their houses on Monday evening and were found dead on the tracks in the morning, Ratangarh Station House Officer Manoj Kumar Moond said. ''Primary investigation reveals that they were in a relationship.'' The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, he added.

