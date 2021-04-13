Left Menu

Sudan due to send first delegation to Israel next week, sources say

Sudan provisionally plans to send a first official delegation to Israel next week to firm up bilateral ties that were established last year under U.S. mediation, two sources said on Tuesday. One of sources, who could not be identified by name or nationality, said the Sudanese delegation would comprise security and intelligence officials.

Sudan due to send first delegation to Israel next week, sources say

Sudan provisionally plans to send a first official delegation to Israel next week to firm up bilateral ties that were established last year under U.S. mediation, two sources said on Tuesday. One of sources, who could not be identified by name or nationality, said the Sudanese delegation would comprise security and intelligence officials. The specific date for next week's visit had yet to be finalised, the source added.

Sudanese and Israeli government spokesmen had no immediate comment. Sudan joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normal relations with Israel in 2020 Abraham Accords deals brokered by the Trump administration. The Biden administration has pledged to pursue such outreach.

The normalisation is seen in Sudan as an initiative led by the military, which has welcomed visits by Israeli officials in recent months. In a related measure, the Khartoum cabinet voted last week to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel. (Writing by Dan Williams, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

