SC judges hold proceedings from residences, Registry allows some officials to work from home

Supreme Court judges held proceedings from their residences on Tuesday in view of spurt in COVID-19 cases even as the top court's Registry allowed officials to work from home if they were not required to attend office on a given day and authorised registrars to regulate attendance.

The apex court judges had held court proceedings from their residences one hour late from their scheduled time on Monday after around 44 staffers had tested positive for coronavirus last week. Taking note of the emerging situation, the apex court registry, in its April 13 order, asked its officials to strictly follow all the precautions for preventing spread of COVID-19 infection like practicing social-distancing norms, undergoing thermal-screening, wearing masks and health and hygiene practices.

It also said that if any employee or any member of his family is tested positive to the viral infection or has symptoms such as cough, cold and fever for more than three days, then such he will have to intimate the concerned department for the purpose of contact tracing. The non-observance of the instructions may entail administrative action under the Conduct Rules, the apex court registry said in its order. The apex court has already suspended physical mentioning of cases for urgent hearing by advocates from Monday until further orders.

