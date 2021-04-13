Left Menu

UPDATE 3-NATO, U.S. demand Russia end Ukraine build-up, West examines options

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered the United States full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Tuesday as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders. Blinken, returning to Brussels just weeks after his maiden trip to Europe as U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat, told reporters that "the U.S. stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine".

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 20:31 IST
UPDATE 3-NATO, U.S. demand Russia end Ukraine build-up, West examines options

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered the United States full support to Ukraine in its conflict with Russia on Tuesday as NATO called on Moscow to halt a large troop build-up on Ukraine's borders.

Blinken, returning to Brussels just weeks after his maiden trip to Europe as U.S. President Joe Biden's top diplomat, told reporters that "the U.S. stands firmly behind the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of Ukraine". He said he would discuss Kyiv's ambitions to one day join NATO. Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in an intensification of diplomacy after the Group of Seven foreign ministers condemned the increase in Russian troop numbers, which the West says has gone unexplained.

Echoing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who met Kuleba earlier, Blinken said Moscow was massing forces in its biggest build-up since 2014, when conflict flared between Ukraine and Russia, and Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Blinken warned of Russia's "very provocative actions", while Stoltenberg said Russian soldiers were combat-ready.

"In recent weeks Russia has moved thousands of combat-ready troops to Ukraine's borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014," Stoltenberg said. "Russia must end this military build-up in and around Ukraine, stop its provocations and de-escalate immediately," Stoltenberg said at his news conference with Kuleba.

Russia has said it moves its forces around as it sees fit, including for defensive purposes, and has regularly accused NATO of destabilising Europe with its troop reinforcements in the Baltics and Poland since the annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. Russian news agencies quoted Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu as saying that Russia was taking measures to respond to what it calls threatening military action by NATO, including combat readiness checks and troop exercises.

Shoigu was cited as saying that NATO was planning to deploy 40,000 troops and 15,000 pieces of military equipment close to Russian territory. The Western alliance denies any such plans. Russia on Tuesday also called the United States an "adversary" and told U.S. warships to stay away from Crimea, which is strategically-located on the Black Sea and is increasingly patrolled by NATO allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Will Crash Landing on You Season 2 ever happen? What we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

We have to be careful against coronavirus, but Cong infection more dangerous: Rajasthan BJP chief

Just days ahead of the bypolls in three assembly seats in Rajasthan, the state BJP Tuesday released a black paper and a documentary against the Congress government led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, levelling a series of allegations. Reali...

Delhi records 13,468 COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal, Sisodia appeal to Centre to cancel board exams

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the Class 10 and 12 board exams and explore alternative methods, including online exams, as the national capital recorded 13,468 new COVID-19 cases in a span o...

Ireland's Coveney due in London on Thursday for Northern Ireland talks - Guardian newspaper

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney is expected in London on Thursday for talks with Britains Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.Separate meetings between British negotiator David Frost and ...

Delhi records 13,468 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike; 81 deaths

Delhi recorded 13,468 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 71 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.The positivity rate rose to 13....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021