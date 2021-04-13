Italy approves fans presence at upcoming European soccer championship

Italy's government will allow fans to attend upcoming European soccer championship matches slated for Rome with "at least 25% of capacity" for the stadium, the soccer federation (FIGC) said in a statement.

"The government approval of the public's presence at Rome's Euro 2020 matches is wonderful news that we will immediately pass on to UEFA," FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

Rome's Olympic stadium is due to host the tournament's opening match, Italy vs Turkey, on June 11 and three other games.

