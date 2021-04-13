On run for 9 years, rape case accused arrested in Reasi: Police

A man on the run for the last nine years after registration of a rape-cum-abduction case against him in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district was arrested on Tuesday.

The absconding accused Mohd Mushtaq was arrested from the Arnas area in the district on a specific tip-off, an official said.

The case against Mushtaq was lodged at the Reasi police station, after the commission of the crime in 2012 but he never joined the investigation or was arrested, they said. A warrant was issued by court of Reasi's chief judicial magistrate against the accused.

The accused had been constantly evading arrest by frequently changing his hideouts both in and out of J&K, they said.

In the same case, the police are on the hunt for another accused Mohd Sharief, the official said, adding a third accused Mohd Rafiq, who was arrested earlier, is out on bail.

