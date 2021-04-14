COVID-19: PM Modi to hold meeting with Pokhriyal, top officials on CBSE board exams issue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials on Wednesday at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 11:45 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Secretary, and other important officials on Wednesday at 12 noon to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, said sources. The final decision on the CBSE Board exams can be expected today. Several students, academicians, and politicians have demanded the cancellation of board exams amid growing COVID-19 numbers.
On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had urged the Centre to cancel the CBSE board examinations amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital. Lakhs of students appear for CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams every year.
India reported the highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prohibitory orders in Puducherry ahead of PM Modi's visit
Ahead of PM Modi's visit, weapons recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar
Kerala polls: PM Modi to address election rally in Palakkad today
PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Kerala's Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH
'Left parties leaders behave like junior-level goons': PM Modi promises peace in Kerala