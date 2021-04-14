Hashish oil worth Rs 3 cr seized from hotel in Kerala

Hashish oil valued at Rs 3 crore was seized from a hotel in nearby Ramanattukara and one person arrested in this connection, Excise officials said on Wednesday.

The recovery came after specific information that high- grade narcotic substance was smuggled into North Kerala recently.

The hashish oil, recovered on Tuesday night, is estimated to be valued at Rs 3 crore in the international market.

Satheesan, Excise Inspector of Feroke Range said the Hasheesh oil weighed three kilograms.

''It's worth is three crore rupees in the narcotic market.

A Kozhikode-native has been arrested. The contraband has come from Andhra Pradesh for supply in North Kerala'', he told PTI.

It was only recently that the Customs & Excise departments had in a joint operation seized narcotics including MDMA from a luxury hotel in Kochi.

