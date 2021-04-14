Left Menu

West Bengal govt to start probe into Cooch Behar killings to

PTI | Mathabhanga | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:35 IST
West Bengal govt to start probe into Cooch Behar killings to

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met familes of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections and asserted that her government will launch a probe to bring the culprits to book.

Banerjee lamented that she could not meet the next of kin of the deceased earlier owing to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar, where four people were gunned down by CISF personnel, who fired in ''self defence'', on April 10.

''Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law,'' she said.

Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.

PTI SUS RBT RBT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

Entertainment News Roundup:'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; Harvey Weinstein is indicted in California and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca, mining stocks pull FTSE 100 higher; Tesco caps gains

Londons FTSE 100 edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight mining stocks and shares of AstraZeneca, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit.The bl...

AYUSH Ministry's manufacturing unit IMPCL achieves highest-ever turnover of over Rs 160 crore

With its products attracting more buyers, Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited IMPCL, the public sector manufacturing unit of the Ministry of AYUSH, has recorded its highest-ever turnover of Rs 164 crore in 2020-21.The compan...

Alarmed by rising COVID cases, Priyanka Gandhi holds meeting with UP leaders

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with party leaders of Uttar Pradesh to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the state. Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, Priyanka Gandhi and other ...

Ten states account for 82.04 pc of India's daily new COVID cases: Govt

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala, have shown a steep rise in daily new COVID-19 cases accounting for 82.04 per cent of the fresh infections being reported in a day, the Union Health Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021