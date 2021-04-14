West Bengal govt to start probe into Cooch Behar killings to

West Bengal govt to start probe into Cooch Behar killings toPTI | Mathabhanga | Updated: 14-04-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 12:35 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday met familes of those killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of assembly elections and asserted that her government will launch a probe to bring the culprits to book.
Banerjee lamented that she could not meet the next of kin of the deceased earlier owing to a 72-hour ban on entry of political leaders in Cooch Behar, where four people were gunned down by CISF personnel, who fired in ''self defence'', on April 10.
''Our inquiry will track everyone responsible for the cold-blooded killing and ensure they are punished as per law,'' she said.
Banerjee said she will also ensure justice for the family of Ananda Burman, an 18-year-old first-time voter who was shot dead outside a polling booth in the same district.
