'Tika Utsav': India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 11 cr mark

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 11 crore-mark on the fourth day of the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:08 IST
Cumulatively 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions. Image Credit: ANI

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 11 crore-mark on the fourth day of the 'Tika Utsav' or vaccination festival, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Wednesday. The four-day-long vaccination programme 'Tika Utsav' started on Sunday with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus.

According to the health ministry, cumulatively 11,11,79,578 vaccine doses have been administered through 16,53,488 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Over 40 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours. "Eight states account for 60.16 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country," it said.

As of day 88 of the vaccination drive (April 13, 2021), 26,46,528 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 22,58,910 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 44,643 sessions for first dose and 3,87,618 beneficiaries received the second dose of the vaccine. "These includes 90,48,686 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 55,81,072 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,01,36,430 FLWs (1stdose), 50,10,773 FLWs (2nddose), 4,24,66,354 1st dose beneficiaries and 24,67,484 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,56,50,444 (1st dose) and 8,18,335 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," the ministry said.

As many as 26,06,18,866 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 14,11,758 and the testing capacity has been ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day. India's daily new cases continue to rise as 1,84,372 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases and 82.04 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212 followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

Moreover, India's total active caseload has reached 13,65,704 and now it comprises 9.84 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,01,006 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16 per cent of India's total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 43.54 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

With 82,339 recoveries in the last 24 hours, thw country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,23,36,036 today. The national recovery rate is 88.92 per cent. As per the health ministry data, 1,027 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

"Ten States account for 86.08 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (281). Chhattisgarh follows with 156 daily deaths," it added. Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not recorded have not reported any COVID19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

