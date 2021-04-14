UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TV

UK asks for more time to respond to EU Brexit legal action - RTE TVReuters | Dublin | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:47 IST
Britain has asked for more time to respond to legal action taken by the European Union over its unilateral decision to ease requirements of the Northern Ireland Protocol, Ireland's RTE television reported on Wednesday.
"The request came in two letters from the UK's chief Brexit minister David Frost," RTE correspondent Tony Connelly said in a Twitter post.
