Dislodged cargo ship fit for onward passage in Suez Canal - BSM

Dislodged cargo ship fit for onward passage in Suez Canal - BSMReuters | Cairo | Updated: 14-04-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 14:23 IST
The technical manager of the container ship that became jammed across the Suez Canal last month said on Wednesday that the vessel was fit for onward passage but remained anchored pending an agreement could between the owner and the canal authority.
The Ever Given ship was declared suitable for onward passage from the Great Bitter Lake to Port Said, where she would be assessed again before departing for Rotterdam, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suez
- Rotterdam
- Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement
- the canal authority
ALSO READ
Suez Canal reopens after stuck cargo ship is freed
Probe underway, day after cargo ship freed in Suez Canal
Suez Canal says 140 more ships to transit waterway
More than 100 ships passed through Suez Canal after shipping restart- Egyptian TV
With ship now freed, a probe into Suez Canal blockage begins