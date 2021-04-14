Left Menu

Haitian president names interim premier after government resigns

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 14-04-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 17:30 IST
Haitian president names interim premier after government resigns
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Haitian President Jovenel Moise said on Wednesday he had appointed his Foreign Minister Claude Joseph as interim premier following the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and his cabinet.

"The resignation of the government, which I have accepted, will allow us to address the grave problem of public safety and to pursue discussions with a view to creating the necessary consensus for the political and institutional stability of our country," the president said on his official Twitter account.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: DC all-rounder Woakes says team has picked on a few things from RR's game against Punjab

Sanju Samsons knock of 119 runs of just 63 balls might have come in a losing cause against the Punjab Kings, but the Rajasthan Royals skipper surely has set alarm bells ringing in the other camps in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL. An...

Irish unemployment to remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025

Irish unemployment will remain above pre-pandemic levels until at least 2025, reflecting some scarring from the crisis that will see national debt peak among the highest levels in the developed world, the finance ministry said on Wednesday....

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics; Cinerama Dome movie theater among coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Better Days director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topicsBetter Days director Derek Tsang said his Oscar-nominated film could inspire other Chine...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.EU countries move towards COVID passes to reopen summer travelEuropean Union countries formally agreed on Wednesday to launch COVID travel passes as a step towards reopening to tourism th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021