Haitian president names interim premier after government resigns

Haitian President Jovenel Moise said on Wednesday he had appointed his Foreign Minister Claude Joseph as interim premier following the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe and his cabinet.

"The resignation of the government, which I have accepted, will allow us to address the grave problem of public safety and to pursue discussions with a view to creating the necessary consensus for the political and institutional stability of our country," the president said on his official Twitter account.

