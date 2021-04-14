DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 14

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14 ** BAKU - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev are holding a meeting in the Zagulba Palace.

** ISTANBUL - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Christian ecumenical patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul. ** NEW DELHI - The foreign ministers of India, Australia and France speak at a session on the India-Pacific at the Raisina Dialogue, a flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics hosted by the government.

** BRUSSELS - NATO foreign and defence ministers hold a video meeting on Ukraine and Afghanistan, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, and with U.S. defence and foreign ministers present at NATO headquarters - 1430 GMT NEW YORK - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up including the special high-level meetings of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To April 15)

NEW DELHI - Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will pay an official visit to India. (To Apr. 15) BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Brussels to discuss Russia, Afghanistan and Iran. (To Apr. 15) BRUSSELS - U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin meets with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, holds news conference. GENEVA - WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to hold conference with vaccine manufacturers, WTO regional heads and civil society on boosting vaccine production, improving distribution, removing trade barriers. BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on the "EU Agenda to tackle organized crime (2021-2025)" and on a new "EU strategy towards the eradication of trafficking in human beings." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 15

** NEW DELHI - Abdulla Shahid, minister of foreign affairs of Maldives will be in India on a working visit. (To Apr. 16) ** KYIV - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis will visit Ukraine. ** TBILISI - Armenian President Armen Sargsyan will pay an official visit to Georgia. ** ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Turkey.

** BRUSSELS - Brexit minister David Frost and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic will meet, as efforts continue to resolve issues around Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements. ** ROME - Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza to address parliament about the coronavirus vaccines following concerns over whether some jabs trigger blood clots in younger people. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for transport Adina Valean speaks in European Parliament on EU transport policies, COVID-19 and travels. - 0700 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for industry and single market Thierry Breton speaks in the EU Parliament on topics including vaccination, vaccine contracts and EU coordination. - 0730 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Sabine Weyand, Director-General of the EU Commission's DG Trade, speaks at online event on "Stronger Together: A Strategy to Revitalise Transatlantic Power." - 1200 GMT

** PRAGUE - Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger will meet Czech counterpart Andrej Babis in Prague - 1300 GMT MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin meets Libya's Prime Minister Abdul hamid Dbeibeh. BELFAST/NEW YORK – 108th Anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 16 ** PARIS - French President Macron hosts Ukrainian President Zelenskiy at the Elysee - 1300 GMT

** PARIS - The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French president Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris to discuss the situation in Donbas and the massing of Russian troops on the joint border. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz gives a statement ahead of the virtual Eurogroup meeting of euro zone finance ministers – 0710 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Serbia's Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic in Moscow. WASHINGTON - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet U.S. President Joe Biden.

VATICAN CITY – 94th birthday of Pope Benedict. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 18

CAPE VERDE - Cape Verde holds legislative election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 19 PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Spain.

OTTAWA - Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the first federal budget in two years that will offer the support needed to those struggling during the pandemic, plus a plan to boost growth as it recedes – 2000 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 20

UNITED STATES - 11th anniversary of Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21 LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 95th birthday.

PARIS – 60th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 22

** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa speak at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira speaks at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1330 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for innovation and research Maryia Gabriel speaks at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1440 GMT GLOBAL - Earth Day. PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 25 GERMANY - German state of Turingia (Thueringen) holds state elections.

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 26

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 27 GENEVA - United Nations calls meeting of Greece, Britain, Turkey and the two rival sides on ethnically partitioned Cyprus to establish whether there is common ground for resumption of peace talks. (To April 29)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

VIENNA – 16th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Via videoconference. PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 DJIBOUTI - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 4

** SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will visit Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 6

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting. SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit. PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 10 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12

** DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30)

BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18

LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21). BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 20 VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21)

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis. PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 23 CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 28 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 1

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 5

** GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JUNE 6

** MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election. ** IRAQ - Iraqi Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 7 ** BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 ** MONGOLIA – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 10

** DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 18 ** IRAN, Islamic Republic of – President Election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)