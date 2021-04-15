Left Menu

Monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among people: Maha CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:05 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday asked officials to closely monitor COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the new restrictions, as well as customers, and penalise the violators.

In a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and police officials, Thackeray stressed on effective implementation of the measures which came into force at 8 pm and will remain in operation 7 am on May 1.

He said officials should ensure that vegetable vendors and grocery shop owners, who have been allowed to operate during the ''lockdown-like'' restrictions, scrupulously follow COVID-19-related norms like social distancing and use of face masks to avoid the infection spread.

''If crowding happens, the officials can shut down the shops,'' he said.

Thackeray asked them to keep an eye of marriage ceremonies so that they do not become super-spreading events.

The state has noticed that marriage ceremonies were one of the reasons behind the COVID-19 spread.

''The district administration and police should ensure that mistakes committed in the past are not repeated, the chief minister said.

Under the new curbs, only 25 people can attend a marriage.

The state's COVID-19 task force members stressed on avoiding indiscriminate use of Remdesivir medicine which is causing its shortage.

There should be sensible approach towards the use of Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug, and medical oxygen, they told the meeting.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational, according to a government notification.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the next 15 days, according to the notification.

Though roadside eateries are allowed to operate during the period, buyers can not consume food on the street and only takeaway will be available, it said.

