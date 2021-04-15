Left Menu

Investigators find officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting not shot by student's gun

The police officer wounded during a shooting incident inside a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee was struck by a bullet that was not fired by the gun of the student who police shot and killed, according to a preliminary investigation.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:43 IST
Investigators find officer wounded in Tennessee school shooting not shot by student's gun

The police officer wounded during a shooting incident inside a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee was struck by a bullet that was not fired by the gun of the student who police shot and killed, according to a preliminary investigation. An 18-year old high school student, who opened fire at a Austin-East Magnet High School, was fatally shot on Monday during a confrontation with the police.

The officers, who were responding to the scene, tracked the gunman to a bathroom where shots were fired. The student died at the scene, and police initially said the wounded officer had been hit when the student opened fire on them. "Preliminary examinations indicate the bullet that struck the KPD (Knoxville Police Department) officer was not fired from the student's handgun," Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said https://tbinewsroom.com/2021/04/12/tbi-agents-investigating-knoxville-officer-involved-shooting in a statement Wednesday.

TBI said student fired first, and the officers fired back. The wounded policeman, Adam Willson, was serving as a school resource officer. Having been shot in the upper leg, Willson was in a serius condition following surgery, but was said to be recovering on Tuesday.

Investigators declined to say whether the bullet that struck Willson came from his own gun or from another officer's weapon, according to the New York Times. TBI was not immediately available to Reuters' request for comment late in U.S. hours.

The findings of the investigation, which is active and ongoing, will be shared with the District Attorney General.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Success in Argentina a confidence booster, but ultimate goal remains Olympic podium: Manpreet

The Indian mens hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh considers the recent success against reigning Olympic champions Argentina a big confidence-booster, but insists that the team still needs to address some grey areas as it pursues a podium f...

Earnings, metal rally spur record high for European stocks

European stocks hit a record high on Thursday as a rally in commodity prices lifted miners, while some positive earnings reports offset worries about the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in the continent.The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched ...

Spain expects to get EU recovery funds' first installment in H2 2021

Spain would receive the first installment of the European Union recovery funds in the second part of the year, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday. We expect the rescue package to be approved in June and get paid the pre-financi...

UNDP and GISD Alliance launch 'SDG Investor Platform'

The United Nations Development Programme UNDP and the UN Secretary-Generals Global Investors for Sustainable Development GISD Alliance today launched the SDG Investor Platform, an innovative tool to facilitate private sector investments tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021