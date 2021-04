BRIEF-Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Says RDIF, GL Rapha And ISU ABXIS To Cooperate For Production Of Sputnik V In Korea

* RUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND (RDIF) - RDIF, GL RAPHA AND ISU ABXIS TO COOPERATE FOR PRODUCTION OF SPUTNIK V IN KOREA

* RDIF - PILOT PRODUCTION OF THE VACCINE AT THE FACILITY OF ISU ABXIS LOCATED IN YONG-IN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN AT THE END OF APRIL * RUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND (RDIF) - AGREEMENT FOR TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND PRODUCTION OF SPUTNIK V VACCINE AGAINST CORONAVIRUS IN KOREA Source text: https://bit.ly/3g9vORF

