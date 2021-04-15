Turkey-Greece to discuss all disputes in meeting on Thursday - Turkish formin

Turkey-Greece to discuss all disputes in meeting on Thursday - Turkish forminReuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:07 IST
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that he will discuss all disagreements between Turkey and Greece in a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Ankara, and added it was important for the NATO allies to maintain dialogue.
Speaking in an interview on broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu also said maritime demarcation talks between Greece and Libya were not unusual.
