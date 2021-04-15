Left Menu

India hosts BRICS seminar on misuse of Internet by terrorists; global cooperation underlined

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:35 IST
The immense challenges posed by the misuse of the Internet by terrorists can be effectively tackled by international cooperation and sharing of good practices, delegates at a BRICS seminar hosted by India observed.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) organised the two-day online event of the BRICS nations that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa on April 13-14.

The seminar on the topic of 'Misuse of Internet for Terrorist Purposes and Role of Digital Forensics in Terrorist Investigations' was inaugurated by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the NIA said in a statement.

The NIA organised the seminar as India is holding the BRICS chair for the year 2021, it said.

''The delegates at the seminar appreciated the fact that in the current milieu of breakneck technological innovations and ever-evolving digital landscape, the challenges pertaining to prevention, control and prosecution of the terrorist misuse of Internet are immense,'' a statement said.

''It was emphasised that it is only through expedient international cooperation and seamless sharing of good practices in tackling this menace that we can create a safer and secure environment for citizens of BRICS member states as well as the whole world,'' it said.

A number of technical sessions were held during the seminar like 'exploitation of social media as an arsenal ', 'dark web and anonymisers', 'emerging technologies and artificial intelligence', 'crypto currency and virtual assets: vulnerability of privacy and online stealth', equipping law enforcement agencies: counter-terrorist investigations and digital forensics.

Two panel discussions on engaging multiple stakeholders from both public and private sectors to tackle the misuse of the Internet and enhancing international cooperation to effectively tackle the exploitation of the Internet by terrorists for their nefarious activities were also held, the statement said.

