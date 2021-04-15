Left Menu

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Updated: 15-04-2021 14:13 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@finansmaggan)

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.

"My view is that Sweden's government debt ... will be under 40% (of GDP) even after the measures we have taken, so we don't need to raise taxes in order to quickly pay off government debt," Andersson said.

"Government debt can go down in tandem with the recovery in the economy and as the economy grows."

