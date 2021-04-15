Left Menu

German constitutional court strikes down Berlin rent cap

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a law setting a rent cap on apartments in Berlin was invalid because the city government lacks the authority to enact such rules. Shares in property companies with assets in Berlin, including Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, rose after the verdict.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:09 IST
German constitutional court strikes down Berlin rent cap

Germany's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a law setting a rent cap on apartments in Berlin was invalid because the city government lacks the authority to enact such rules.

Shares in property companies with assets in Berlin, including Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia, rose after the verdict. The rent cap came into force on Nov. 23, 2020, forcing landlords to cut rents for more than 300,000 tenants and freezing them at that level for five years.

In its ruling, the court said the federal government was responsible for such decisions. "There is no room for the legislative power of the federal states due to the power of federal law to block it," it said.

German property group Vonovia welcomed the ruling but said it would waive its right to claim rent arrears even though the company was entitled to do so. "The decision of the Constitutional Court is logical and the rent cap was not suitable for solving the problems on Berlin's housing market," said Vonovia Chief Executive Rolf Buch.

"(Tenants) should not suffer any financial disadvantages as a result of political decisions," added Buch. Berlin's city senate is run by a three-way leftist coalition headed by the Social Democrats and also including the Greens and the Left party. Berlin is one of Germany's 16 federal states.

"It is now the federal government's task either to create an effective rent law that ensures a social mix in cities or to transfer the competence for this to the states," tweeted Senator Sebastian Scheel, who is responsible for housing. The real estate industry had criticized the rent freeze as unconstitutional. Some experts said it could worsen Germany’s housing crisis by scaring off real estate investors.

Rents in Berlin were for years lower than rents in other major European cities, but they have more than doubled since 2008 as around 40,000 people a year have moved to the German capital. Some 85% of residents rent rather than own homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI sets up separate biz vertical to spearhead exports

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Thursday said it has set up an overseas business vertical to spearhead its exports from the country.The new vertical would harness the strength of over 100 associates across different functions to ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad di...

UK, U.S. talks to resolve Airbus-Boeing dispute are positive -minister

Britains international trade minister Liz Truss said she was having very positive discussions with the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai about resolving the Airbus Boeing trade dispute.I am having very positive discussions wi...

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this years Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire, dropping a bomb on a hot-button issue and sending social media into a frenzy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021