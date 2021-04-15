Rocket attack on base in northern Iraq kills Turkish soldier

A rocket attack targeting a Turkish military base in northern Iraq killed one soldier and wounded a child in a nearby village, Turkey's Defence Ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that three rockets were launched at the base in northern Iraq's Bashiqa region late on Wednesday. One of them hit the base, while two others landed at a village, wounding the child. An armed drone was immediately deployed and other “necessary measures” were taken, the ministry said, without elaborating.

The assault on Bashiqa came the same day as a drone attack targeted US-led coalition forces near a northern Iraqi airport, causing a fire that damaged a building. There were no casualties in that attack, officials said.

The ministry did not say who was responsible for the attack on Bashiqa, but Turkish troops have been battling militants of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which maintain bases in northern Iraq. The group, listed as a terror organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)