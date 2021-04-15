Left Menu

HC allows 50 people to offer namaz 5 times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:11 IST
HC allows 50 people to offer namaz 5 times a day at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramzan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer namaz five times a day at the Nizamuddin Markaz mosque during Ramzan.

Justice Mukta Gupta directed the Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station to permit entry of 50 people five times a day to offer namaz only on the first floor of the Masjid Bangley Wali.

The court declined to increase the number of people or allow use of other floors of the mosque for offering prayers as sought by senior advocate Ramesh Gupta on behalf of the Delhi Waqf Board, but allowed them to move an application before the SHO for the same.

The court said the SHO may decide any such application moved by the Board in accordance with the law.

It also said that its order would be subject to any notification issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, which recorded the biggest single-day jump of 17,282 COVID-19 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab offering bouquet of new nutrient-rich crop and vegetable varieties

Punjab, the granary of India has come up with offerings of a bouquet of improved crop and vegetable varieties that are rich in nutrients and can make valuable contributions to the nutritional requirements of Indias population.PAU 1 Chapatti...

Citigroup profit triples on $3.85 bln reserve release

Citigroup Inc trounced analysts first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as its outlook for an economic recovery driven by vaccinations and government stimulus allowed it to release reserves set aside for loan losses from the pandemic. Th...

HC allows 50 people to offer Namaz at Nizamuddin Markaz during Ramadan

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed 50 people to offer prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz mosque, five times a day, subject to guidelines issued by authorities concerned during the holy month of Ramadan. The mosque was closed for devotees af...

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.30 pm.DEL39 UKD-VIRUS-LD KUMBH Over 1,700 test positive for COVID-19 in Kumbh Mela over 5-day period DehradunRishikesh Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021