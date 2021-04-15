2 women among 8 held for assaulting Delhi Police head constable

Eight people, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a head constable of the Delhi Police here, officials said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Rekha Devi (46), Binita (30), Mohan Jha (55), Vikash Jha (24), Pappu Jha (32), Manish Jha (28), Aakash Kumar Jha (20) and Dhanander Pratap Singh (20), they said. On Wednesday, a woman approached the Khyala police station, alleging that she was being harassed and assaulted by her neighbours, police said. Following the complaint, head constable Ramchander along with sub-inspector Chhote Lal reached the spot. The woman told the policeman that a couple -- Rekha and Mohan Jha -- had assaulted her, a senior police officer said. Police said a quarrel had erupted the previous night between the woman and the couple over the issue of filling a gas cylinder. When the couple saw the woman with the two policemen, they got annoyed, called more people and threatened her as well as the head constable, police said.

''Eight to nine people, including the couple, threatened the head constable and the woman. Lal was outside on the road with his motorcycle. Suddenly, the mob started assaulting the head constable while he was performing his duty,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Urvija Goel said. The video of the incident was also circulated on social media. In the video, a group of people, including two women, can be seen assaulting a policeman, police said. On the complaint of Ramchander, a case has been registered at Khyala police station and eight people have been arrested, the DCP said. Earlier this month, an on-duty policeman was allegedly assaulted by a gym-owner. The video of the alleged assault, which took place on April 1 in Uttam Nagar area, went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)